SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While enjoying their Thanksgiving meal, people may see a furry companion waiting at the end of the table for his bite of the feast. However, local experts want to remind people to watch what they give their pets.

While small amounts of pumpkin, sweet potatoes and non-seasoned turkey are all right for your animals to eat, greasy, fatty and spicy foods can give pets stomach problems or worse.

“I have family and friends that, when they come over, [they think] ‘oh, it’s okay, a table scrap here and a table scrap there, that’s not gonna be harmful,'” Kelly Erie with the Siouxland Humane Society said. “It’s just, what is that table scrap? Does it have sage, or spices, what kind of seasonings? We definitely don’t want to see any pet or family member sitting in a vet office on Thanksgiving.”

Erie also warned against giving an animal a turkey bone, as it can get lodged in the back of their throat.