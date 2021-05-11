Local establishments celebrate American Craft Beer Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Are you in the mood for a beer? The Brewers Association is saluting local beers and breweries this week with American Craft Beer Week.

American Craft Beer Week took flight in 2006.

A year later, Monk’s Ale House in Sioux Falls established itself as the city’s first craft beer bar.

“It was definitely the first of its kind, pouring no domestic beers and you still won’t find a domestic beer on tap,” Monk’s Ale House Taproom Manager Kelby Beste said.

Monk’s offers 50 tap beers. All 50 are currently South Dakota brews, ranging from Buffalo Snot to an Electric Taco Truck, in recognition of Craft Beer Week.

“It’s kind of what we do all the time but it’s fun to highlight it, especially keeping it even more local than usual,” Beste said.

“You know it’s a really great way to highlight the craft beer industry,” Miner Brewing Company Hospitality Manager Jamie Schaunaman said.

Jamie Schaunaman is the Hospitality Manager at Miner Brewing Company in Sioux Falls. She says it’s no mystery why the craft beer industry remains strong.

“People stay curious and the people making it have a passion for it and are creative, so there’s always something new,” Schaunaman said.

Miner has three beers on tap for Craft Beer Week and $1 from each pint sold will be donated to the Friends of the Big Sioux River organization.

“Conservation is really important to our company, especially our Brewmaster, Sandi, so we just wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” Schaunaman said.

Making a difference one pint at a time.

“It’s people working really hard and putting their heart and soul into brewing beer,” Beste said.

American Craft Beer Week was created by the Brewers Association, which works to promote and protect small and independent American brewers.