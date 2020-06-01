Local entrepreneur discusses Sunday demonstrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the speakers from Sunday’s peaceful protest in Sioux Falls says organizers had hoped there would be no destructive events in the city following the gathering in downtown.

Vaney Hariri said prior to the Justice for George Floyd event, he spoke with local officials about how the community will advance forward after the demonstration.

Hariri said Sunday evening’s event was “amazing, but once that protest ended, things started to escalate at the mall and that was something that was not planned. He added that the riots are something they have to take ownership of.

Hariri says the community has to start having real conversations on race issues as Sioux Falls grows.

“We have to understand that we are no longer a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere that nobody is thinking about. This is a real thing where we have people that don’t look like each and don’t think like each other, and so, it takes us doing the work right now to make sure we develop real relationships right now,” Hariri said.