TEA, S.D. (KELO)– It’s National Principal Month, and one local principal is getting honored in a big way.

Collin Knudson has been principal of the Tea Area High School for the past ten years, and this year he was recognized as the Principal of the Year for the state of South Dakota. He will be honored in Washington D.C. next month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Education has been a passion of Principal Collin Knudson since the start of his career. He taught at multiple schools before becoming the principal at the Tea Area high school.

“As a teacher, loved my job, and just thought probably like every other principal, is you know how can I affect more kids and make it a better conditions of learning for all students in the building? Which led me to administration, which is where I am right now,” said Knudson.

This year, Knudson’s hard work earned him the title of South Dakota’s Principal of the year.

“Mr. Knudson is a very hard-working man, he’s extremely organized, he’s here early in the morning for kids and at all of the activities, he’s very much a staple,” said Jennifer Lowery, superintendent of Tea Area.

Since Knudson began at the school, student numbers have nearly doubled.

“His organization and energy is what we need right now to move us forward,” said Lowery.

But Knudson says it’s important to not just recognize him, but all the principals working hard across the state.

“There are hundreds of wonderful principals in this state you know, and they also deserve to be recognized. We are all really doing the same thing. But it did feel good, and I do appreciate the group for recognizing me and thank them for that,” said Knudson.

Whether he’s monitoring a classroom or interacting with the staff, Knudson is passionate about bringing quality education to the Tea Area High School.

“We want every kid to be successful, we want when they leave here to feel loved, supported, successful academically just in their own way you know every student is different and we hope to support everyone when they leave here, we want them to feel that way,” said Knudson.

To honor National Principal’s Month, Knudson encourages everyone to thank their local principals by sending them a note.