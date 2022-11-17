SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Trent man was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release for laundering money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota said.

Christopher Daniels, 49, was the South Dakota leader of an organization that was responsible for bringing in more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the Sioux Falls area, the attorney’s office said in a release. At least 14 others were involved. Targets in Arizona and Louisiana have also been prosecuted.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Daniels was part of the distribution that started on an unknown date but lasted until December of 2021.

The direct source of supply for this methamphetamine was located in Arizona, and ultimately, Mexico.

Daniels obtained methamphetamine from his source in Arizona both through the mail, as well as by vehicle deliveries to South Dakota. Daniels then distributed the methamphetamine to others who resold it, according to the attorney’s office.

He directed the handling of proceeds from drug distribution. Daniels sent money via wire to people associated with the drug source in Arizona, according to the attorney’s office.

The 30-year sentence is for charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigation team, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Moody County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.

Daniels was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.