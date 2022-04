SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two local drive-in movie theaters have announced their opening dates.

The first is the Verne Drive-In in Luverne, Minnesota. It opens on Friday, April 22 with “The Bad Guys” and “Dog”.

Then next month, the Starlite Drive-In in Mitchell will open on May 6 with “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The Starlite was closed for seven years before it reopened in 2020 to give people a way to see movies safely during the pandemic.