Local dog rescue volunteers host ‘Betty White Transport’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Monday would have been actress Betty White’s 100th birthday. White, who was also an influential animal activist, died on New Year’s Eve. Her life has inspired the Betty White Challenge, which is focusing national attention on rescue animals. One local non-profit is reflecting White’s love of animals.

Taylor Houston of Sioux Falls is a foster mom to Kenai, a country sheep dog given up by its owner because, it turns out, Kenai preferred people to farm animals.

“Usually, he just stays around my house, or I’ll take him to my parents, they have a huge yard. He loves to run and I spoiled him with lots of toys, treats, probably more than I should,” Houston said.

Kenai is one of the dogs that are fostered through B Squad Dog Rescue.

“B Squad gets dogs from all over. We get dogs from our South Dakota reservations, we have a lot of commercial dog breeding releases of owner surrenders,” B Squad Dog Rescue Director Mandi Haase said.

B Squad, along with other animal rescue organizations and shelters across the country, are paying tribute to the late actress Betty White and her animal activism.

“Betty White, for decades, has been a well-known champion for all animals, she really understood the importance of being a responsible pet owner,” Haase said.

B Squad Rescue is honoring White by hosting the Betty White Transport, sending two vehicles down to Missouri to pick up 70 rescue dogs that will be brought back here to find new homes.

“We’ve kind of felt the effect of COVID and inflation, just like everybody else has and so the cost of our transport has doubled, if not tripled with just the cost of gas. We’re traveling thousands of miles every month to be able to welcome dogs to rescue,” Haase said.

A donation of any amount in Betty White’s name will go a long way toward providing rescue animals with a safe and loving home they deserve.

“There’s no better feeling in the world than to see what a little love, a little kindness can do for people,” Haase said.

B Squad Rescue is planning another trip down south on Wednesday to pick up an additional 30 rescue dogs. The group has raised more than $4,000 for the Betty White Transport. If you’re interested in donating, click here