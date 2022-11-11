SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A retired Sioux Falls doctor treated a military VIP while he was a Navy physician during the Vietnam War. Dr. Frank Alvine got to know 5-star Admiral Chester Nimitz, who was one of the most famous figures of World War II, overseeing the entire Allied military operation in the Pacific theater.

One of Frank Alvine’s most prized military mementos is an autographed photo of Admiral Chester Nimitz, who served as Commander in Chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet during World War II.

“One day, he just asked me, he said, lieutenant, would you like my autograph? I said, absolutely, admiral. So he said, next month, when I come into the base, I’ll bring my Japanese surrender and I’ll autograph it for you,” Alvine said.

Alvine was a young Navy 1st Lieutenant stationed at a military hospital in Oakland, California where Nimitz would come for treatment for a heart condition from 1964-1965, during the height of the Vietnam War.

“Every month, he would come, he had a Marine entourage with limousines, flags flying, it was quite an ordeal to have him come on the base,” Alvine said.

But it turns out, the admiral who arrived to such fanfare, was really quite down to earth.

“He was a very humble man, very easy to talk to and we conversed about lots of things, of course, the Vietnam thing was in full-force at the time,” Alvine said.

Alvine treated hundreds of members of the military, from all branches of the service and doesn’t need to look at old photos to remember the toll the war took on some many young lives.

“I remember vividly one fellow was telling me his Jeep hit a mine and blew it upside-down. He crawled out of the Jeep and then tried to get his rifle and they shot him two or three times in his left arm where they tried to reach for the rifle. Those were the kind of stories they would tell us,” Alvine said.

On this Veterans Day, Alvine’s thoughts are upon the patients under his care, from the 5-star admiral, to the lowest-ranking troops, who fought so bravely to preserve freedom around the globe and at home.

“You need to stop and appreciate all the commitment and all the sacrifices they all our men and women have made for this country,” Alvine said.

Alvine was discharged from the navy in 1967. He practiced medicine in Sioux Falls for 35 years, becoming a pioneer in orthopedic surgery. He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2009.