SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now there are more than 34,000 South Dakotans who are currently infected with COVID-19.

That number has been going down the last few days.

That has many people wondering if we’ve reached our peak with Omicron.

While the growing availability of at-home COVID-19 tests can make it harder to know how many cases are out there, Dr. David Basel with Avera Medical Group says we haven’t reached our peak.

“We’re still seeing upward pressure on the hospitalizations, so we’re not there yet,” Avera Medical Group VP of clinical quality Dr. David Basel said.

Meanwhile, staff continues to be busy with patients.

“Last week I was talking about the real situation is that for every patient that we discharge or die we are prioritizing between multiple ten, 20, 30 patients on who’s going to be transferred into that bed from another hospital or coming in through the ER and that still remains to be the case,” Basel said.

Staff at Sanford Health are also feeling a heavy caseload.

“In the hospital right now, the hospital is very full, even in the children’s hospital, the main hospital is very full. They’re postponing surgeries again, we’re short-staffed. It’s really hard on the nurses and the doctors right now and we’re doing everything we can,” Sanford Children’s Hospital registered nurse Jordan Slusser said.

Jordan Slusser is a registered nurse at Sanford Children’s Hospital and cares for patients who have COVID-19.

He emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted.

“If you meet the age criteria to get your vaccine I would go ahead and get your vaccine,” Slusser said.

According to the Department of Health, nearly 57% of South Dakotans have completed their vaccine series.

Nearly 30% have gotten a booster.