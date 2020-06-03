Local disc jockey gives back with virtual dance parties

A lot of companies have lost business or work during the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the entertainment industry.



But a local disc jockey has found a way to keep doing what he does best while giving back.

Chris Hintz, the owner of Pinnacle Productions, is busy setting up for another one of his entertaining virtual dance parties.

“Normally what we would be doing during this time is helping brides and grooms plan their weddings, that happened every Friday and Saturday typically, but what we’ve been doing for the last two months is we’re helping people do fundraisers and having some virtual events as well, trying to spread joy, happiness and positivity during the COVID-19 situation in any way we can,” Hintz said.

Tonight he’s teamed up with ‘Move To Heal South Dakota’ and will be playing outside the Good Samaritan Society for senior citizens and live-streamed on Facebook.

“We use music from the 40s and they really respond well to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman that’s one of their favorites and Frank Sinatra just all those oldies, but goodies and we do play some of the new music too,” Lisa Conlin Vice President of Move To Heal South Dakota said.

“We just wanted to spread some joy to these people who haven’t seen any entertainment, any fun or any people, for the last two months really,” Hintz said.

Hintz has partnered with several non-profits to help them raise money.

In May he teamed up with Kory and the Fireflies for ‘Let It Shine South Dakota’ that raised enough money to buy 150,000 meals for Feeding South Dakota.

Hintz doesn’t get paid for his productions, his payment, he says, are the smiles and reactions he gets from the people he’s entertaining.

“I think for us to be able to help other people when they need it most has been very rewarding for us,” Hintz said.

Hintz will play his first wedding dance since COVID-19 hit in three weeks.

If you’d like to watch tonight’s virtual dance party, click here.