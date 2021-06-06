Local craft fair supports small business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From jewelry to doll clothes to soaps, the South Dakota Artisan fair featured products with a common theme: Every item sold was 100% handmade.

“I used to just take pictures of my kids when we were out on road trips and stuff like that,” photographer Jason Pfitzer said. “And eventually my wife just said ‘hey, you know what, why don’t we see if anybody would be interested in buying some of them.'”

“I just like to make things,” artisan Trista Buehlmann said. “I like being creative, and it’s kind of just is something fun to do.”

Artists agreed it was great to see people out again enjoying their products.

“I tell you what, there’s a lot of talented people in this area, and we really do appreciate when people come out and buy stuff from us,” Pfitzer said. “It’s so rewarding to be able to share a story, or to be part of a memory that someone might have. And you’re really making a business perform when you buy from us.”

The crafters paid Midwest Handmade to have a booth here. That money pays for this event and helps with advertising.

“We are out here just supporting the artists,” Christy Arneson, founder of Midwest Handmade said. “We are volunteers. We travel state to state, and some of our artists travel with us, but we just want to help them succeed. We want to promote them and make sure they are succeeding in their small businesses.”

The goal here is to support local artists.

“We put a lot of heart and soul and love into the items that we make,” Buehlmann said. “So, shopping small is definitely important because these are made from the heart. I mean, a lot of time is put into them.”

Future dates for Midwest Handmade’s shows can be found on their website.