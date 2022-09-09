SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are looking for something to do Friday evening, the Levitt concert will bring a little bit of Nashville right here to Sioux Falls.

The featured musician is country artist Mae Estes. She describes her style of music ugly country that combines old and modern country sounds.

This is her first time in South Dakota and she says she is excited to perform for a new crowd.

“I like to write about the things that people are scared to talk about, the songs the radio won’t play. But I have the fun easy ones too, and I cover some of my favorites that they definitely will know and get to sing along with,” Mae Estes said.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

As long as there is no lighting, the show will go, rain or shine.