SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, your donations to Feeding South Dakota will help even more people get access to meals across the state.

Until midnight tonight, Dakota Land Manufacturing will triple the value of your donations to Feeding South Dakota up to $20,000.

That means every $1 dollar you give before midnight, becomes $3 dollars.

Feeding South Dakota provides nearly 15 million meals to people across the state.

You can donate here.