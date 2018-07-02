Local Company Creates "Reserved For Veterans" Parking Signs

Yankton, SD - Veterans in Yankton may not have to worry about finding parking anymore. A local company, Midwest Striping, is creating "Reserved for Veterans" signs to put in parking lots throughout the community.

"I'm a veteran myself and I'm currently still in the National Guard and I support my brothers and sisters in arms," Robert Lindsay said.

Lindsay got the idea for the signs right before he was deployed.

"Shortly after coming back in November, I reached out to a few of our normal customers. They had some interest in doing it. We had a handful made up and installed those here last month," Lindsay said.

The goal is to give veterans the opportunity to park closer to businesses. Donna Hoss, the wife of a veteran, hopes the idea catches on.

"I think it's a great idea. There's a lot of deserving veterans out there that can make use of these things, so I think it's a great idea," Donna Hoss said.

Currently the signs are located at Hyvee and Charlies Pizza House in Yankton. However, Lindsay says more business are interested in the signs.

"Right now we have about 24 signs that we have currently that we are going to be putting up. As of right now, 13 local business in town are going to be having them," Lindsay said.

Lindsay hopes these signs will help his fellow veterans in their daily lives.

"It really means a lot to me. It's something simple that we can give back to them, something they can use on a daily basis," Lindsay said.

Lindsay says companies in North Dakota and Florida have already asked about the signs.