Local comedy festival to benefit Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Comedians from around the United States are coming together for a cause in KELOLAND.

Comedian Nathan Hults and CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota Darryl Nordquist are connecting over a good laugh, but there’s an even deeper connection beneath the smiles.

“My cousin Sarah lives in Iowa and she was, you know, and Olympian, so… seeing her grow through those programs is always really nice,” Hults said.

Laughter helps create connections, and it’s a big reason they’re coming together for the 4th annual Sno Jam Comedy Festival.

“So there’s no competition for Sno Jam; It’s literally just Summer camp for comedians in the dead of Winter,” Hults said.

“It’s getting better and better every year,” Nordquist said.

Hults himself participates and produces, along with 30 comedians from around the nation come to Sioux Falls to perform.

“So we have showcase shows where comics are going to just do their thing and then we also have these themed shows which are going to be a little bit different from your basic stand-up comedy,” Hults said.

But the real spotlight is will be shined on the Special Olympics. With each ticket purchased, net proceeds go toward funding the nonprofit.

And their various programs like their Unified Championship School Program.

“We get into schools and teach acceptance and inclusion of those with disabilities and it’s making and impact,” Nordquist said.

Thirty-eight schools across the state have implemented the program. And 133 participate in their Spread the Word to End the Word Program.

“You start teaching our youth about acceptance and inclusion of those with disabilities, they start doing that in the schools. All of the sudden, they become a – there’s called unified sports – unified sports are those with or without disabilities playing together as teammates,” Nordquist said.

Like the comics tonight will spread laughter, you have a chance to help spread awareness.

“I can’t see how you can lose,” Nordquist said.

You can find a schedule of events on the Sno Jam Comedy Festival Website.