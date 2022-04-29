SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual plant sale is underway at Southeast Technical College.

Students have been working hard all year to nurture their plants from bulbs to garden ready flowers, vegetables, native grasses and house plants. This is the first time they have been able to open the sale to the public since the start of the pandemic.

Months of hard work are paying off for students at Southeast Technical College as they are ready to welcome the community to their annual plant sale.

“It’s super fun to see everybody come in and freak out about all the plants and like tell them what plants are good for pollinators and like what plants are good for foliage plants, what plants are good for shade,” said Tess Kirby, a second year sports turf and horticulture student.

At the plant sale, customers can find a variety of plants, ranging from flowers and vegetables, to even house plants.

“We’ve got a lot of flowers, some foliage plants, sweet potato vines have the colorful leaves,” said Benjamin Ringling, horticulture instructor. “We have a lot of the classics, your geraniums, salvia and marigolds.”

Students have spent months caring for the plants.

“A lot of the plants we start from seed. We do order in plugs, so we’ve been busy transplanting, filling up our flats with soil and monitoring for insects disease, constant watering for the most part,” said Ringling.

“I love a lot of the interactions we get to do with the plants seeing how well like, ‘okay, more watering or fertilizer,’ or like watching them take off for example is absolutely fun to watch,” said Hope Carlson, a first year horticulture turf management student.

While the plants are ready for the gardens, the weather may not be quite ready for gardening.

“It is a little bit early that’s a little bit of the difficulty with our sale. We try to have them as big as possible so everybody wants to purchase them but at the same time they should not put out the annuals and the vegetables until the thread of frost has past, so probably at least three weeks away,” said Ringling.

Preparing students for their future careers in horticulture.

“Broadening the spectrum of okay I can work with succulents, I can work with perennials and annuals and ornamental grasses. I’ve seen how they maintain and care goes into these,” said Carlson.

And if you’re interested in going, you don’t have a lot of time left. Friday, April 29 is the last day to get your plants. The sale opens at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m.