Local clergy members, non-profits ask for eviction moratorium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Clergy members in Sioux Falls are coming together to try and help residents who may be struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The director of the Sioux Falls Tenants Rights Union says the city is facing a 20 percent increase in local eviction numbers despite a national halt on evictions for federally-backed section 8 rentals and mortgages.

“We’re calling for a temporary stop on eviction for nonpayment, a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment to be more specific. This would follow suit and precedent that numerous other states and other municipalities nationwide,” Will Anderson, the director of the South Dakota Tenants Rights Union said.

Nearly 40 local clergy members have signed a letter to Mayor Paul TenHaken and the eight City Council members asking them to consider this 90-day eviction moratorium.

“Our faith, the faith that we embrace in the Lutheran church as the South Dakota Synod and the ELCA, calls us to stand with our neighbors, especially the least of these, and to be putting our neighbor above ourselves,” Bishop Constanze Hagmaier with the South Dakota Synod said.

Bishop Constanze Hagmaier with the ELCA’s South Dakota Synod, says clergy members want to do what they can to help flatten the curve.

“If somebody has a safe shelter in place, they can return there and they can also practice hygiene. If I evict them, they’re going to be out on the street, where they’re more exposure to the public and most likely, they can’t practice personal hygiene,” Hagmaier said.

Anderson says they are not asking for rent forgiveness, but rather time for tenants to figure out their financial situations and talk to their landlords.

The letter from the local clergy leaders can be found below: