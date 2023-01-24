SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department does not believe Monday morning’s apartment fire just west of Minnesota Avenue in central Sioux Falls was a crime.

“At this point, it doesn’t, at least on the onset, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything suspicious,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Police have not released the name of a 54-year-old male victim who was found in the building and pronounced dead at the scene. Bill Shepherd is the head pastor at the nearby Central Church location and has been in contact with the building’s landlord. Shepherd says nine of the building’s 10 units are occupied, and the people who live in them are currently at area hotels.

“We’re waiting for them to come back,” Shepherd said. “We’ve put letters on their doors with a phone number. They can contact us to let us know how they need furniture, they need clothes, whatever kind of help they need.”

That help, he explains, will come from members of Central Church.

“Financial assistance, clothes, bedding, just whatever,” Shepherd said. “I’m sure on the lower units especially things are, have gotten water damage.”

After all, a fire can bring about all kinds of headaches.

“There’s smoke damage in there, all kinds of things, and so whatever people need to help them get back on their feet and get going again,” Shepherd said. “That’s what we want to do.”

He says that if someone wants to help out, they can reach out to Central Church.

“God’s really blessed us, and we just want to give back to the community, and so that’s why we’re here,” Shepherd said.