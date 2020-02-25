Local church revamps elementary school teacher’s lounge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local church in KELOLAND is inspiring the community to get on their feet and make a difference.

On an average day at Eugene Field Elementary, first grade teacher Kate Marchand finds herself running around quite a bit.

“It’s very tiring – very fulfilling, but you are giving your energy to 26 little souls all day long so you’re exhausted by the end of the day,” Marchand said.

When she needs a little ‘pick me up’ she can find it at the teacher’s lounge, but up until two weeks ago, that wasn’t always the case.

“It was pretty plain. I mean, just tables, we sat on those blue school chairs, you know, it was just, kind of, a drab brown color, noting really make it comfy,” Marchand said.

That all changed when Pastor Adam Weber from Embrace Church and his team ran to the rescue.

“Often teachers feel unappreciated, unsupported, so that was a need. What moves me? My mom was a teacher and a principal for years, and I’m so thankful for my own kid’s teachers,” Weber said.

In one evening, they give the room a fresh coats new paint, hung art on the walls, built tables, got them a new coffee machine, and even gave them two couches.

“It was shocking… and just so surprising but also such a blessing to see it warm and comfortable and cozy and just something to recharge us,” Marchand said.

This mission was fueled by the Church’s new series: The Run Project: Its goal is to encourage the community to think of a need, and the church will provide funds to kick-start that goal. In one week, they’ve already had 22 more applicants.

“Our hope is just to put those kinds of thoughts and ideas into action and encourage people to run,” Weber said.

And build a little more than something material.

“I feel like it’s instilled more of a community; We all kind of come in here, the lights are low and we’re all just relaxed and we laugh and we just have… it’s just a nice time together,” Marchand said.

And to encourage others, no matter their dreams, to run with it.

If you have a project you want to run toward, you can find the application of Embrace Church’s website.