Local Christmas tree farm sees busy season

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — December is just two days away, and today was the last day open this season for the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton, South Dakota.

The tree farm is normally open into December, but this year they were only selling Christmas trees last weekend and over this Thanksgiving weekend. They sold over 1,000 trees this year and only had a little over 100 left on Sunday.

“We’re closing two weeks early this year. One is due to increased demand and also, it didn’t rain this summer, so our trees did not grow, so we’re kind of short supplied this year,” owner Todd Gannon said.

