SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend.

It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street.

Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out.

“The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then came back on Sunday and found the damage so sometime Saturday night, Sunday morning,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say right now they don’t have any suspects. They are working with the business owner to access surveillance video.