Local car dealership brings California car company to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re all familiar with Ford, Chevy and Toyota.

Now a local car dealership is teaming up with a California car company to bring in some new SUVs to Sioux Falls.

Bremach vehicles will soon be available at Autoland in the northwest part of the city. The examples you see here are what will be available later this year.

“The unique thing about the vehicle is the price point, they’re all under $30,000 and they’re well equipped,” Autoland owner Brad Dumdie said.

“I mean we realize that people have never heard of it, and say well, ‘I’ve never heard of it, how do I know it’s any good,’ and Brad will take them out on the test track, and they will be absolutely blown away,” Bremach President Ray Hoogenraad said.

