Local campgrounds recovering from Spring flooding

For the last several months, we’ve brought you many stories about how the spring flooding has affected KELOLAND communities. Sunday KELOLAND News traveled to two campgrounds in south central South Dakota which are just now starting to see some normalcy after the rain.

Both the North Point Recreation Area campground and the Randall Creek Recreation Area campground near Pickstown have been closed because of the damage they received following the Spring floods.

The Randall Creek Campground will not be re-opening this summer because the heavy rains took out the bridge that allowed access into the park.

However, the North Point campground is just now starting to get back into the swing of things.

Employees at the park have been busy cleaning up the area so they can finally re-open.

“We’ve taken about 2,000 pounds of dead fish out of the park, several truck loads of debris and then we have to rebuild all of our electrical system,” District Park Supervisor John Corey said.

Only part of the North Point campground will be available for campers to enjoy Monday, though. The rest will open later in the summer