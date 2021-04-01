Local café perseveres through pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic created an unexpected challenge for business owners, especially for those just getting started.

La Luna Cafe opened its doors to customers in October of 2019. Soon after, they’d learn that a bigger challenge than opening a new business would be staying afloat during a global pandemic.

“It was a hard experience. But both she and her husband are pastors. And so they have, they had strong faith in God that he was going to see them through this. And so that’s really what they held on to through the tough times,” Edith Jaimes said.

The business is family-owned and operated, and took about three years to come to life.

Edith Jaimes chose the name La Luna, which means moon in Spanish.

“The moon is illuminated by the sun. And so she saw herself being illuminated by God, the same way that the moon is eliminated by the sun,” Edith said.

The family says when the pandemic hit, failing wasn’t an option.

“It would have all been, I felt like a waste. Where it, it doesn’t feel like that now because we’re using everything that we’ve purchased,” Salvador Jaimes said.

Edith’s son and the store manager, Salvador, says it’s all thanks to the consistent community support.

“My wife and I have tried to patronize here because I remember that, that was right before the open, right about the time of the pandemic. So we said we have to make sure we stop there every now and again just to support local businesses,” Jonathan Neiderhiser said.

The North Phillips Avenue cafe has also garnered customers by offering its own support to the community.

Part of their support comes from local artists in the community who are able to have their art displayed on the walls.

“Now we have a stronger base, I guess I would say of artists in Sioux Falls that know about us and like collaborating with us. So it’s, it’s been fun and it’s, we’ve seen growth,” Salvador said.

And as more customers come in each day, the family says it’s truly a dream come true.

“Never let go of your dreams or to never give up and to just work towards that and to be brave and to endure through whatever comes your way,” Edith said.

If you’re interested in supporting La Luna Cafe, click here.