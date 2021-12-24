Local businesses seeing strong support over holiday shopping season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sheila Wiehl from Wisconsin was on a mission in downtown Sioux Falls on Christmas Eve.

“We have a secret Santa gift exchange that we have to find some gifts for,” Shopper Sheila Wiehl said.

She’s one of many shoppers who helped boost sales for local businesses over the holiday shopping season.

Owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange, Tami Brown, opened up shop in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019.

This was her best Christmas season yet.

“I’ve talked to other businesses downtown and it’s the same thing. Some of us are having our best Christmases ever and we’re even short some products, and people still find things they want to buy for gifts,” The Spice and Tea Exchange owner Tami Brown said.

Juniper Apothecary owner Brittany Sopko says sales are up this holiday season compared to last year.

“With the pandemic last year, we had a really good year overall and people really showed up, especially during the holiday season, to support and it’s really nice to see throughout this year as well that this holiday season that support has continued for a lot of local small businesses,” Juniper Apothecary owner Brittany Sopko said.

Businesses bank on the holiday shopping season to help set them up for the months ahead.

“Kind of helps you get through those slower January, February, March months when people are hibernating more,” Sopko said.

“We look at our holiday sales as a way to bridge that sales gap where we’ll pick back up again in spring, early summer,” Brown said.

Whether you’ve already checked shopping off your list or you’re a last-minute shopper, the support all adds up, when there are zero shopping days left until Christmas.

Brown says the upcoming Burger Battle will also benefit downtown businesses.

That kicks off January 1st and runs through the month.