Local businesses say most customers are complying with masking wearing in stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a news conference on Monday, Mayor Paul TenHaken said businesses have said they’re seeing about a 70%-80% percent compliance. KELOLAND News checked in with some local businesses to see what they’re seeing.

Terri Schuver owns Sticks and Steel in downtown Sioux Falls. She says customers at her store have been wearing their masks.

“We actually just had this discussion the other day after review of November and we decided that we could probably count the number of customers who didn’t have a mask on, on one hand, so it’s been I would say 99% compliance,” owner of Sticks and Steel, Terri Schuver said.

When you walk into Kidtopia, you’ll find hand sanitizer and shopping guidelines.

“We try to keep the numbers in the store to a certain level, in each store, so it’s not too many people in the store at one time, and people seem to appreciate that for the most part, not everybody, but for the most part they do,” owner of Kidtopia, Sheryl Nelson said.

Nelson says most people are following the guidelines and wearing their masks.

“Some people get lax and have it under their nose and we remind them to try to keep the mask up over their noses and to wear it, and we’ve had so many customers that really appreciate us doing that and are super happy to shop here because they know that we are trying to be responsible,” Nelson said.

Store owners say they are happy so many customers are willing to take the steps to keep each other safe while shopping.

“We are really appreciative of their respect for our staff, and I think our staff is appreciative of their respect and it’s just a great two-way street, it’s been not difficult for us to manage at all,” Schuver said.

Schuver says they also have hand sanitizer and a sign out front reminding people to wear a mask.