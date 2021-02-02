Local businesses in downtown Rapid City have an opportunity to revamp their storefront

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses in downtown Rapid City have a chance to revamp their storefront thanks to Elevate Rapid City.

Millions of visitors make their way through Downtown Rapid City’s main street every year, bringing in customers to area businesses.

“Our history is an important part of the economic development here and even small improvements in a building can have a big impact in kind of the visual face that it puts forward for tourists and for people who live here,” Hanzel said.

Sarah Hanzel with the Rapid City Community Development says the Façade Loan Program is a great way for shops to brighten up their storefront and catch the attention of visitors.

“Many of these businesses downtown are privately owned but they contribute such a huge benefit for the community so this program really is a way to leverage investments from both the public and the private side to benefit everyone,” Hanzel said.

“This program will allow building owners and businesses to get funds from us that are zero to low interest and renovate their facade, improving the appearance overall of downtown,” Johnson said.

Elevate Rapid City is offering up to 20,000 dollars for the Façade Loan Program.

Tom Johnson is the CEO of Elevate Rapid City. He says there are a couple of businesses interested in the loan program and hopes for more.

“If you are trying to get people to come to downtown, visitors to come to downtown, people to live and work in downtown, you need a nice place for them to work,” Johnson said.

You can check out details on the Façade Loan Program at the Elevate Rapid City website.