Local businesses excited about return to racing at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The return of events at Huset’s Speedway has nearby businesses excited for the potential economic impact. Tod Quiring purchased the speedway this week and the first races of the summer will rev up on August 2nd.

It’s been years since sprint cars have hit the dirt at Huset’s and a potential return to action has Kyle Thill, owner of 212 in Brandon, fired up.

“I’m very excited. Obviously I own a racetrack-themed bar. The amount of people that it brings to the community, to my restaurant, to all the other restaurants, all the convenience stores, hotels is huge for the town of Brandon. Not to mention we’ve been waiting to get this track open for years and I think everyone is excited to be back,” Thill said.

Thill says he’s already working with new racetrack owner Tod Quiring on ways to partner up. He thinks Huset’s will return with a bang this summer and really take off next year.

“I’ve been to a lot of racetracks throughout the entire country and this is my favorite racetrack in my own backyard and we haven’t had it for multiple years. I’m beyond excited just to get back in the house of Huset’s,” Thill said.

“This is big exciting news. A gentleman of his caliber, his background of event business and such, to take over Huset’s Speedway, to bring back all the events, the excitement, that means people. That means people coming to our area and it will only enhance the business side for our whole area,” Teri Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

Schmidt says Brandon isn’t the only community happy to see racing return. She says hotels, restaurants and more in Sioux Falls will also benefit.

“Even though Huset’s is in Brandon, it’s still Sioux Falls. I mean we’re all one big area and we know that if it’s good for Brandon, it’s good for Sioux Falls and vice versa,” Schmidt said.

Bringing more traffic on and off the track.

Quiring also owns Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota.