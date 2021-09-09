Local businesses compete to stock shelves at Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local food drive competition is looking to help stock the shelves at Feeding South Dakota.

Scheels and Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls are collecting canned food donations to benefit Feeding South Dakota, and there’s a wager. The team that collects the least amount of food will send employees to work one hour at the winning store.

“I think that if the Scheels team ends up at Paws Pet Resort, we will have them cleaning rooms. Hopefully they don’t get too sidetracked with playing with dogs and puppies,” Jeanine Hoff Lubben, Paws Pet Resort owner, said.

If Scheels wins, the employees of Paws Pet Resort will be folding t-shirts. The competition runs through the end of September.