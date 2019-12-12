Local businesses challenge others to donate toys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the spirit of holiday giving, two Sioux Falls medical offices are teaming up once again to challenge local businesses to donate toys for kids in need.

Donations have already started to come in for this year’s Eyes and Ears Toy Challenge.

This is the third year Midwest Ear, Nose, and Throat and Sioux Falls Family Vision have put on the event.

“What we do is we challenge local businesses across the area to donate at least 15 toys to either us or Midwest Ear, Nose, and Throat and the whole point is to then get that business to challenge another business, kind of the Ice Bucket Challenge, only with toys,” Marketing director Sioux Falls Family Vision, Torre Vandeberg said.

After that, all you need to do is bring in those toys to the businesses.

“It’s been getting bigger every year and it’s a lot of fun, and we enjoy it, giving toys to the kids in the local community,” MD, Midwest Ear, Nose, and Throat, Paul Cink said.

The toy drive will benefit kids at the Banquet, Children’s Inn, and the St. Francis House.

“We have people that donate baby blankets and then gift cards to go to McDonald’s things like that, movie gift cards, so it’s really anything unwrapped,” Vandeberg said.

Vandeberg says since starting the event, they have been able to deliver hundreds of toys.

“We do want to make memories for these families, everybody has a good memory from their childhood and it typically involves Christmas so we want to make good memories for these kids and their families,” Cink said.

Spreading holiday cheer one toy at a time.

Cink says even if you aren’t challenged, you can still bring in toys. The two businesses will deliver the toys on December 18, so make sure you drop off your toys before then.