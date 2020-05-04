Local business promotes seniors, other local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – So many people are doing what they can to support others during the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes one local business that set out to show appreciation for high school seniors.

Normally during this time of the year, Minuteman Press in Sioux Falls would be working on their golf signs.

“But obviously, with all the COVID postponements and cancellations, those events aren’t there,” Mike Hauck, owner of Minuteman Press Sioux Falls said.

Instead of promoting a business or an event, the graphic design company switched it up by selling yard signs that promoted high school seniors in the Sioux Falls area.

“It’s really hard for teenagers, I’m sure, to be socially distancing and staying home anyway and then to miss out on prom and graduation ceremonies and all of those parties that come with graduation season, it’s a tough time for them,” Hauck said.

The last day to get orders in for the graduate yard signs was May 1. Now Minuteman Press has moved on to a new campaign that strives to help other local businesses.

“We are working on Bounce Back USA, which is something through the Minuteman Press franchise, so all of the independent franchisees in their communities are having websites where local businesses can get a free business listing and be able to advertise any specials that they are running during this tumultuous time,” Hauck said.

Promoting high school seniors and businesses as we all navigate this time.