Local business owners share why Small Business Saturday is important

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After Black Friday and before Cyber Monday sits Small Business Saturday, a holiday in its 10th year enticing people to shop locally.

What does Small Business Saturday mean for local shops in downtown Sioux Falls?

“I could tear up, it means so much to me. It’s one of our busiest days of the year,” Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage said.

Both Child’s Play Toys and Small Business Saturday share a 10 year anniversary this year.

“The whole time I’ve been in business we’ve had Small Business Saturday and it has been always the day that I look forward to the most. People come out and you can see it’s with intent. People come with the intention to come to local businesses,” Savage said.

That support from community members is something local business owners enjoy seeing.

“I just really appreciate everybody coming down and really supporting the small businesses downtown. It’s been an incredible turn out, so far,” TH Grey owner Trish Tilberg said.

Tilberg says Small Business Saturday allows for an extra push of community involvement.

“I think it’s just a really good push for the community to all come together and come downtown or around Sioux Falls in general and just come and support small businesses and keep our dollars in the community,” Tilberg said.

Despite today’s wintry chill and rain, downtown Sioux Falls still had a good turnout for Small Business Saturday.

“I think it kind of gives it that festive, holiday atmosphere and it’s putting people into the mood. I mean, it definitely is making people think, ‘Christmas is only four weeks away, so need to come and get it done,'” Savage said.

If you missed Small Business Saturday, you can do some holiday shopping from home on Cyber Monday in two days.

