Local business owners already preparing for holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It may seem like the holidays are still far away, but business owners are already starting to prepare. An increase in shipping rates, supply chain disruptions, and delays in deliveries, are all creating new challenges for businesses.

Sara Jamison is the owner of Terra Shepard Boutique & Apothecary. She’s already started ordering holiday items for her store.

“I started getting our Christmas and holiday items in August and early September because after going through 18 months of the pandemic, I don’t think anything is a surprise anymore, so planning ahead has been huge,” owner, founder Terra Shepard Boutique & Apothecary, Sara Jamison said.

She says she’s been noticing an increase in shipping prices.

“As a retailer we pay to have our goods shipped to us, so we are seeing that increase in shipping and on the other end of it we are seeing an increase in shipping rates to our customers as well,” Jamison said.

Owner of Juniper Apothecary, Brittany Sopko is also facing challenges.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of increase in my ingredient costs and then a lot of my normal suppliers that I’ve been getting my ingredients from are out or it’s on extreme back order or they’ve increased the price significantly,” owner of Juniper Apothcary, Brittany Sopko said.

Sopko says she’s working on ordering ingredients now to make sure she is able to keep up with the holiday shopping demand.

“I want to keep my ingredients supply deeper than what I would in traditional years, I want to keep everything in stock and make sure that nothing is out of stock for my customers come December 24th,” Sopko said.

So, while the holidays may be a few months away, both say they’re staying positive and doing what they can.

“We can’t let things like that put a lot of stress on us, we’ve learned, as small retailers we are resilient, and we have to be proactive and think about what is going to be best for our business in the long term,” Jamison said.

Both say that if you do plan on shipping packages, you might want to consider doing it sooner so they get to their destination in time due to slower shipping times.