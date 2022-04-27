SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re celebrating and need balloons for your event or party, you may want to place an order sooner rather than later.

At Party America, you can find a balloon for just about any occasion.

But owner David Hoffman says right now, they’re placing a limit on how many helium balloons a customer can get with an order.

“We ran into a tough helium shortage about a month ago, we are managing it, we think we are going to be ok to get through, but we are not sure when things will return to normal,” owner, David Hoffman said.

Hoffman says there are different factors for the supply being low such as the war in Ukraine. Helium is also used for other things than balloons.

“Helium in balloons is only about 5%-6% of helium usage in the world, the rest of it is medical, military, that sort of thing,” Hoffman said. “The helium gets cut off for balloons because we are not really essential, medical is essential, military is essential.”

Another option instead of helium balloons is ones that are air-filled.

“Air-filled ones for graduation are great, air-filled are super because they don’t blow around in the wind, you can stick them down to the tables, it works well for outside celebrations,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says for the most part, customers are understanding about the news and he’s remaining optimistic for the future.

“We knew this was coming so we started preparing and loading tanks in our helium room, so we are in a pretty good position going forward, but we’ve also had to limit it to make sure we can make it through,” Hoffman said.

There’s a ten balloon limit on all helium balloons at the store. Hoffman recommends placing your orders sooner rather than later.