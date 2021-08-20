Local business hosts blood drive to help fill area blood supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local business is teaming up with the Sioux Falls Community Blood to help keep up with the demand for blood in the area.

Janet Schlueter made her way out to one of the blood mobiles parked outside Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery to donate blood. Something she says is quick and easy to do.

“I haven’t for awhile, I used to more frequently, but I had heard that they were really short in the blood supply so I thought I would try it again,” donor, Janet Schlueter said.

Friday’s event is an annual summer blood drive at the oral surgery practice.

“It’s actually a way for us to have enough blood to get through that Labor Day weekend, that’s what we are really looking for with this type of event, we are in the middle of summer, a lot of people are taking vacations before they have to go back to school and we are in dire need for blood,” executive director Community Blood Bank, Ken Versteeg said. “They’re doing a fun event, they’re feeding donors, food trucks coming out here.”

“There’s a continual need for blood, and maxillofacial surgery, and any type of surgery, you often need blood in a traumatic incident and so our blood banks need to be filled and so we’re just giving back to the community here,” oral surgeon, Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Jason Leet said.

Right now there is especially a need for O positive and O negative blood types. But the blood bank encouarges any blood type to donate.

“We were using about 450 units of blood per week prior to covid and the pandemic, now we are looking at using 550-600 units of blood,” Versteeg said.

“It’s a very easy process and it helps a lot of people,” Schlueter said.

As of Friday morning, Leet said there were about 70 people signed up to donate. If your business would like to host a blood drive, click here.