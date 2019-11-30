Local business donates part of Black Friday sales to children in need

If you’re a little weary of consumerism and crowds of eager shoppers, Black Friday probably isn’t your thing. However, a local business is trying to give today a little more meaning by donating to a local charity that helps area children in need. If you do have some shopping left to do, there’s still time to grab your goods and make a difference.

It may be a new outfit for you, or a little gift for someone on your Christmas list. Either way, you’re probably hoping to walk away with a good deal on Black Friday.

“It’s incredibly exiting. It’s a little nerve-racking, because we don’t exactly know what to expect,” Sara Jamison, owner of Terra Shepherd, said.

It’s Terra Shepherd’s first Black Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls. Jamison, found herself in a bit of a conundrum. A business needs to make a profit, but today doesn’t exactly mesh well with her store’s focus.

“We advocate for slow consumption, so I wanted to figure out a way to find something to do on Black Friday that was in alignment with our values,” Jamison said.

That’s why Jamison is donating 10-percent of online and in-store Black Friday sales to the Promising Futures Fund. It’s a non-profit that raises money for students in need in low income schools in Sioux Falls. Josiah’s Coffeehouse owner Steve Hildebrand started it because he wants children to have the best shot in life.

“There’s a lot of needs, you know, winter coats for kids who don’t have them. Helping provide for more books so these kids can have more assistance in reading,” Hildebrand said in October.

Hildebrand is working with the Sioux Falls Community Foundation to make the charity a reality.

“I think if there’s anything everyone can get behind is helping kids and doing what we can to help kids succeed,” Jamison said.

Customer Katrina Hosley doesn’t enjoy the consumerism of Black Friday, but says this idea makes her more apt to spend her money here.

“It gives people a reason to buy things, not just to buy more things but if you buy something, you’re helping someone else besides just you,” Hosley said.

“Community is everything. We are here because of our community and support of our community, and it just comes full circle. We invest in our community,” Jamison said.