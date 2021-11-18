Local brewery set to roll out barrel-aged beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six months ago, we showed you how Hy-Vee on Sycamore Avenue in Sioux Falls is sharing bourbon barrels with local breweries to make barrel-aged beers. Now, one of those creations is ready just in time for the holidays.

Remedy Brewing Company used a Bulleit bourbon barrel to shape its newest creation.

“Barrels are really fun because you never always know exactly what you’re going to get and the more unique the spirit, the more unique flavors you can pull out of it,” Remedy Co-Owner & CEO Matt Hastad said.

Back to Bed is a breakfast stout that was sealed inside this barrel for more than six months.

“You can usually taste a little bit of the alcohol, but they hide that heat quite well. Where you feel it more is in your chest afterwards, you get a nice warming sensation,” Hastad said.

“It’s delicious. It’s got rich notes of fresh ground coffee, dark chocolate, sweet vanilla, and the hug of a bourbon barrel,” Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits Manager Isak Dylan said.

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits Manager Isak Dylan hand-selects bourbons and often receives the barrel, which he then uses to team up with local breweries.

“When we can collaborate on something like a barrel-aged beer to make something fun, exclusive, and delicious for the customers that is a nice little one-off that’s really the craft beer category these days when you really dive into it,” Dylan said.

Remedy’s brew is the first of five barrel-aged beers Dylan has a hand in scheduled to roll out this winter.

“So, we don’t have an exact date set up just yet, but Severance has a beer that I’m hoping to release sometime this season and there’s also one from WoodGrain that we’re hoping to release sometime soon,” Dylan said.

“They were able to pick out that barrel and a lot of times once you empty it with the liquor, well now you have this barrel, what do you do with it? For us, that’s kind of a gold mine. It’s another ingredient that we can use in our brewing process, so we get really excited to have those types of partnerships where we can both benefit from it,” Hastad said.

Back to Bed is available beginning Thursday, on-tap at Remedy and by the bottle at the Hy-Vee on 26th & Sycamore. The bottles are coated in wax to prevent the beer from absorbing air.