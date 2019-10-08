Local brewery crafts Breast Cancer Awareness Month beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Obscure Brewing Company is making a change to one of their signature beers this month. They have released their newest beer that they call the ‘Pink Goddess’ in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

On the surface, this craft beer may look a little obscure.

“We made a pink beer,” Owner of Obscure Brewing Company Don Choate said.

Appropriately named ‘Pink Goddess.’ This colorful concoction has been brewed special for the entire month of October.

“We added a handful of different things: first of all, pink guava being the main ingredient added onto the Goddess of Dawn then also a touch of passion fruit and pink pepper corns actually just to give it a background of spice; just a very small amount,” Head Brewer Mike Nussbaum said.

With this drink, Choate and his team are looking to raise money for Brest Cancer Awareness Month — a topic that hits close to home.

“Our next-door neighbor was… diagnosed with breast cancer; she’s a mother with three kids and — the healthiest person you could know — and just, you know, put it on Facebook that she has breast cancer and… it really doesn’t discriminate. This disease just doesn’t discriminate,” Choate said.

“It’s one of those things like early detection is key. We have so many good hospitals in Sioux Falls,” Choate said.

Hospitals like Avera, where his wife Jackie works as a pathologist.

“My colleagues and I are directly invested in diagnosing and characterizing breast cancers,” Co-Owner of Obscure Brewing Company Jackie Choate said.

More than just raising awareness, ten percent of the proceeds from each beer purchased benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“We looked for a foundation that donates proceeds directly to biomedical researchers, scientists, and physicians who are looking for a cure,” Jackie Choate said.

Giving this obscure beer a straightforward goal.

“We’re not looking to do crazy things just for ourselves; we would like everybody to benefit from what we’re doing here,” Nussbaum said.

“People can come out and enjoy our beer and relax in a comfortable atmosphere and knowing that we hope to be a part of the community in giving something back,” Jackie Choate said.

You can learn more about the Obscure Brewing Company by visiting their website. To get a closer look at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation you can click on this link. The Pink Goddess is available at their brewery until the end of the October.