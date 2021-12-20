Local brewery celebrates holidays with Grumpy Brewer promotion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is giving away free beer.

Remedy Brewing Company is celebrating the season with its Grumpy Brewer promotion.

“Kind of a running joke around here is that Jason, our Head Brewer and Head of Operations and our Co-Founder, he’s Mr. Grumpy because he’s always running around like a chicken with its head cut off and always just fast and to the point,” Remedy Brewing Co-Owner Matt Hastad said.

Remedy CEO Matt Hastad says “Mr. Grumpy” is spreading some holiday cheer by including a free drink token with one-in-four six-packs of Remedy beer.

Remedy will distribute nearly 2,000 tokens to stores in Sioux Falls, Yankton, and Brookings before the end of December.

“December, January, February those are the slimmer months for us and our bartenders get lonely down here so we’re giving you a reason to come in and say, hi. It always cheers their spirits, too,” Hastad said.

Lead Brewer Tyler Wasberg admits to occasionally being a Grumpy Brewer.

“Sometimes beer doesn’t come out the way you expect. That can be kind of frustrating. Sometimes it decides to take an extra week to ferment or sometimes it just doesn’t go the way you planned at all and you’ve got to scrap it and start over. That’ll make you grumpy,” Remedy Lead Brewer Tyler Wasberg said.

Above all else, Grumpy Brewer is Remedy’s way of saying one thing.

“Thank you. Thank you for supporting us through everything, thank you for being there through the past couple of years. It’s been an interesting time but we’re getting through it together and we’re just excited to see everybody,” Hastad said.

The drink tokens are redeemable at the Remedy taproom at 8th & Railroad in Sioux Falls.

In addition to free beer, Remedy is giving away prize packages. Click HERE to enter.