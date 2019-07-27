Local boutique hosts first warehouse sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Filly Flair, a boutique that was originally online only, hosted their first warehouse sale.

CEO and President of the boutique Laura Benson started the business nine years ago.

Since then, it has developed interest around the nation

“We had people fly in from fourteen hundred miles away. We had people here that drove ten hours, it was unbelievable. So very humbling, really grateful, it was such a fun experience that some of our best customers were willing to travel across the country to come hang out with us and that was so cool,” CEO/President of Filly Flair, Laura Benson said.

Although the warehouse sale is now over, you can visit their online store. Benson hopes to host more pop-up stores in the future.