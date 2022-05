SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Community Blood Bank says last week’s Flying for Life blood drive surpassed last year’s event by more than 200.

The blood drive was a friendly competition between Sanford AirMed and AveraCareflight. The final tally places Avera as the winner with 431 donation votes and Sanford with 360 donation votes, for a total of 791 donations.

The blood bank says the donations will secure the local blood supply for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.