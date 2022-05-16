SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the Sioux Falls community grows, so does the need for blood donations. The community blood bank uses more than 500 units of blood each week.

You may have noticed the bloodmobile parked outside the KELOLAND station today in downtown Sioux Falls.

We are hosting a Flying for Life blood drive.

Ken Versteeg, the executive director of the Community Blood Bank says as of this morning 55 people were signed up to donate.

“That will impact over 150 lives in our community,” executive director of Community Blood Bank, Ken Versteeg said. “We are looking for about 800 units to be collected this week, and what that means for us, as we go into Memorial Day weekend, we are preparing ourselves for a weekend if something were to happen on the roadways or waterways, we are ready for it.”

Versteeg says they use between 550 to 600 units of blood each week.

“We have major growth in our Sioux Falls communities so that demands a lot more medical treatments and that demands a lot more blood as well,” Versteeg said.

John Schreurs stopped by to roll up his sleeve and help make a difference.

“I feel like someday I may need the favor returned so just trying to do my part,” blood donor, John Schreurs said.

Plus all the donations stay local.

“It’s good that it stays in the community but I’d be glad if it went anywhere,” Schreurs said.

To find a blood drive near you, we’ve provided a link to the Community Blood Bank’s website here.