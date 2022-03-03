BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The action on the court may be happening in Sioux Falls, but fans will still be cheering loudly from Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Brookings.

“We’re staffed up, we know it’ll be a full house and we’re excited for it,” Jeremy Deutsch, Manager of Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill, said.

Manager Jeremy Deutsch is looking forward to supporting the Jackrabbits during the Summit League tournament.

“Always have a great relationship with SDSU and when they do well, we do well, so it’s good to have them, we’ve been spoiled the last few years with them and their success,” Deutsch said.

Staff is already preparing for the watch party as the whole town gets in on the excitement.

“It’s usually a lot of the same people who come and support, we have some diehard SDSU fans in this town it’s really fun to see,” Logan Keszler, server, said.

“We usually have the sound on everywhere in every room here, the tv’s are always on the Jack’s game, every channel, every tv in here,” Makenna Mahanke, server, said.

Of course, the entire restaurant is already decked out in the Jackrabbit colors of blue and yellow.

“Who are you going for? Obviously SDSU, SDSU every day,” said Logan Tlam, SDSU student.

Logan Tlam is a regular at Cubby’s. Today he is celebrating his birthday — this weekend he’ll be cheering on his college team.

“I’m ready for the games and to watch hopefully SDSU rock the show and hopefully win it all. Go Jacks!” Tlam said.

