SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The matchup between the Bengals and the Rams is only a day away and that has restaurants and bars getting ready for football fans.

At the Gateway Lounge, the manager says they plan to have a full staff on Sunday and bring in extra servers, cooks and bartenders.

“We are typically a Chiefs and Vikings bar, really a Chiefs bar, so the last two years have been nuts, this year it’s obviously not the Chiefs but surprisingly I think people have just had a really fun time the last few years that they kind of want the same atmosphere,” Jackson Rentschler, Gateway Lounge manager said.

He also says they’ve been busy with people making reservations. They have 12 so far, with only a couple still available.