SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local bar is providing emotional and financial support for a mother of three who’s battling cancer.

The Gateway Lounge will host a fundraiser later today for Jamie Keller who was diagnosed with cancer in both of her breasts this spring. Keller is leaning on her friends at the Gateway to help her get though this trying time.

“Just that being told to you at all is just a really heavy experience. It’s really scary. I’m crying because it was kind of traumatic, but I do feel a lot better about it now,” said Keller.

This will be the second breast cancer fundraiser at the Gateway this month. Bartender Suzi Cooke, a good friend of Keller’s, was diagnosed just a couple of weeks after Keller.