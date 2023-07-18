SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Eric Walser explains, if a scammer can remotely deposit money into a victim’s account, they’re also able to withdraw from it. The head of audit and compliance with Levo Credit Union says it’s a commonly-used tactic.

“They get you to give them your information, your log-in information, and once they have that, they can do a remote deposit on a phone from anywhere in the world,” Walser said. “And it goes into your bank account, and now that they have the information, they can also take the money back out.”

Brian Twedt, branch manager at a Levo location in west Sioux Falls, says scams come in various forms.

“Usually, the biggest consistent thing that we see is they try to create some sort of sense of urgency,” Twedt said. “They want you to act quickly.”

He himself recently took a phone call from someone who claimed to work for Levo. The caller’s alleged name didn’t check out, either.

“I’m actually a branch manager at Levo, and I know everybody on a first-name basis, and unless you’ve only been working there for a couple of days, I would have to believe that you do not work with Levo,” Twedt said, sharing what he had said on that call.

So if you feel that creeping feeling that something isn’t right…

“Trust that feeling,” Twedt said. “That feeling’s there for a reason.”

Scammers are looking for a way in, so don’t give it to them.

“They just get you on the phone and start talking to you and make you comfortable, and eventually tell you they need information from your bank account, and once they get that information they’re free,” Walser said.

On the topic of scams, Jessie Schmidt, vice president of the Better Business Bureau’s South Dakota region, shared a harrowing story on Tuesday.

“A consumer that wanted to buy a collectible car wired money to a business that says that they’re in Webster, South Dakota,” Schmidt said. “The reality is, I don’t believe there’s a business at all. And they certainly are not in Webster, South Dakota. We have had similar type scams happen in the past, using South Dakota.”

Schmidt believes the victim lost $40,000. She says that some skepticism as a buyer is a good thing.