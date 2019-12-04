Local bands record album to help Sioux Falls music producer adopt child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people are born into families, and others are welcomed through adoption. A local music producer and his wife are hoping to expand their family, and add another member. However, they are facing a few obstacles.

Many musicians have recorded at Mike Dresch’s studio, Cathouse Studios, in Sioux Falls. Now, those same people are banding together to back up Dresch, and soon you can help complete their family.

Music doesn’t just happen all at once. There are actual several recordings for the same piece. You need vocals, guitar, and a little bass. Dresch, who sits at a pair of large computer screens armed with editing software, puts them all together. The whole process is how you make a song.

“It’s going to work out and it’s going to be really cool,” Dresch said.

If you know the local Sioux Falls music scene, you’ll recognize Wakefield.

“It’s really cool to get the band back together,” Geoff Gunderson, guitar player, said.

The band is in Dresch’s Cathouse Studios, re-recording its classic, It’s a Beautiful Day.

“It’s about overcoming really difficult states, like that point of despondence,” David Horan, bass player, said.

“Really awesome feeling, listening to these songs as a teenager and now getting to record them as an adult,” Dresch said.

A song from Dresch’s past is playing an important role in his family’s future. Throughout the years, he and his wife have hosted orphans from Ukraine. They’ve decided to adopt a 15-year-old girl who has been staying with them.

“We just love her so much,” Dresch said.

Dresch says it’s crucial to find Ukranian orphans safe homes.

“Sex trafficking, it’s obviously a horrible thing all over the world, but there’s people, sex traffickers, waiting for those kids to come out of these orphanages as soon as they age out. They’re waiting to pick them up,” Dresch said.

The family wants to eventually adopt her and another child, but it costs about $35,000 per kid.

“We’re having to scrape and save,” Dresch said.

“It’s just amazing the hurdles they have to jump in order to make something seem so charitable and so giving to happen,” Horan said.

That’s why Wakefield and other local bands are re-recording songs to put on an album, to raise money to help the man who is vital to area musicians.

“Everybody knows and loves Mike and wants to support him as much as we can and they kind of came up with this project,” Horan said.

Not every day is beautiful, but you can get through life’s hurdles. You can’t do it all on your own, though. Sometimes you need a whole backup band of friends, and that’s how you make a family.

“You can’t put price on it. Just knowing that you’ve got people who are willing to do whatever they can to help you. It makes you want to pay it forward,” Dresch said.

The album isn’t available yet, but KELOLAND News will let you know when it’s out and how you can buy it.