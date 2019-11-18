Local band, Stensland Ice Cream celebrating Winter Wonderland start with weekend event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stensland Ice Cream, “live” music and hundreds of thousands of holiday lights will help kickoff the Winter Wonderland season at Falls Park this weekend.

The City of Sioux Falls will flip the switch and turn the lights on this Friday. Falls Overlook Cafe, run by Stensland Family Farms, will be hosting a special celebration on Saturday night from 6-9 p.m. Luverne-based band Beautiful Kingdom will be playing for guests as they enjoy ice cream, a chili bar and special holiday drinks.

“I just encourage everyone to come down and experience this wonderful time of the year. Like I say, the weather is supposed to be very nice this weekend. The chili is going to be great. The ice cream is going to be great as well as those fun drinks so,” Mark Stensland said.

Beautiful Kingdom will be playing a mixture of its own music and some holiday classics this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at Falls Overlook Cafe.