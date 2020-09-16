Local author’s poem calls for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While growing up, a lot of us were taught the phrase, ‘if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.’

Sadly, right now that’s not happening in today’s world.

As we’ve seen on social media and in the news, words whether written or spoken, can be harmful at times, but as you’re about to see, they can also be so uplifting.

“You know I’ve been working on it off and on for several weeks,” author Tom Roberts said.

Tom Roberts, who has written several children’s books, is a man of words.

A few weeks ago, he decided to sit down and use his talents to write a poem titled ‘Something Needs to Change.’

“I’ve been hearing a lot of people mention that line,” Roberts said.

With so much negativity in the world today, his poem, which he recorded and put on Facebook, is all about change; meaningful change.

“As I wrote them down it kind of struck me, the first two letters of meaningful were the letters ME,

meaningful change begins with me,” Roberts said.

“I think one way is we need to become more aware, more conscious of the kinds of things we are saying and doing and what can we do to change that,” Roberts said. “So many people fall into the trap of perpetuating negativity, not everybody, because there is a lot of good out there and I think we need to remind ourselves, that there is a lot of good out there,” Roberts said. “People just need to take a breath, reflect and do the best they can; knowing not just one person is going to make this big change.”

But if we can all change a little, he believes collectively, it’ll make a big difference.

If you’d like to listen to Robert’s entire poem, click here.