SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is hosting its annual Art Collective.

Spectators can view and buy art, along with entering into raffles to win some of the pieces.

The event features around 70 artists and is one of the largest gatherings for local artists in Sioux Falls. Artist Rachel Funk says the show gives artists a great outlet to display their passions.

“So they’re, like, different than mine. And that’s cool. There’s another person who does pottery over there. So I love seeing what they’re working on. And different fiber arts is really cool too. So it’s it is very inspiring to see all the different things happening,” Funk said.

The Art Collective runs from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it is free to the public.